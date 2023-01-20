Cooler, but drier, couple of days ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The wind will still be a bit breezy at times today, but the rain is leaving town, at least until the end of the weekend.

Today and Tonight

We will start out the day in the 30s in most areas. The cold front moved through last night and while it didn’t have a lot of moisture with it, it definitely brought the cold air. Clouds will slowly decrease today and I think we will turn partly cloudy by tonight. Highs will only get up to around 40 and drop into the upper 20s overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks a little chilly, but overall, not too bad. We’ll see sun and clouds with highs climbing back into the mid-40s for most. Clouds will increase Saturday night ahead of our next system on Sunday and rain chances will return late. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s.

Sunday looks a little soggy at times, so keep the umbrella handy. Highs will stay in the mid-40s before dropping into the mid-30s overnight. We could see a few snowflakes take over late.

Extended Forecast

We could have a little rain or snow to start off our new work and school week on Monday before a slow clearing kicks in. Highs will take a little bit of a hit, only getting back into the low 40s in the afternoon hours.

Look for sun and clouds again Tuesday with temperatures climbing back into the low 50s for most locations.

The forecast takes an interesting turn toward midweek. Models are still trying to get lined out, but there are chances for both rain and snow Wednesday through the first part of the weekend. We will let you know more once they get lined out a little better.

Have a great weekend!

