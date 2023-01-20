Check your money! SWVA sheriff’s office warning people to watch out for prop bills in circulation

Movie prop money
Movie prop money(Rhinelander Police)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 9:17 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have a warning for stores, businesses and people who use cash to pay for things: Make sure it’s real!

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say movie prop money is being used as actual currency in their area.

They say while the bills look real, it will feel different from real cash and it will have wording on it that identifies it as fake.

Police remind those who may have it in their possession that it is illegal to try to pay for items or services with the funny money.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police release more details about body found following I-75 police chase
Crash
Two dead following Pike County crash
David Maurice Reed is accused of killing a woman, then leading KSP troopers on a high speed...
KSP: Man arrested, charged with murder after police chase ends on I-75 with body in car
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Shoplifting complaint leads to DUI, drug possession charges in Laurel County

Latest News

Photo Courtesy: Jackson County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Towing company employee injured after truck left at crime scene bursts into flames
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police release more details about body found following I-75 police chase
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Sheriff's Office Facebook
Police asking for your help to find stolen SUV
Cooler, but drier, couple of days ahead