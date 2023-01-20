Check your money! SWVA sheriff’s office warning people to watch out for prop bills in circulation

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Officials from the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office have a warning for stores, businesses and people who use cash to pay for things: Make sure it’s real!

In a post on the department’s Facebook page, police say movie prop money is being used as actual currency in their area.

They say while the bills look real, it will feel different from real cash and it will have wording on it that identifies it as fake.

Police remind those who may have it in their possession that it is illegal to try to pay for items or services with the funny money.

