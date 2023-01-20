Bell County man arrested after sending explicit video to underage girl

Cole Birkhimer
Cole Birkhimer(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 2:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested Wednesday and charged with a sex crime.

Administrators at Clear Creek Bible College were made aware of an incident on campus involving one of their students.

After reviewing the incident, they contacted the Bell County Sheriff’s Office to investigate alleged sexual offenses.

After investigating, deputies said Cole Birkhimer, 21, sent an underage girl an explicit video in late December.

Birkhimer was arrested and taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police release more details about body found following I-75 police chase
Crash
Two dead following Pike County crash
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
David Maurice Reed is accused of killing a woman, then leading KSP troopers on a high speed...
KSP: Man arrested, charged with murder after police chase ends on I-75 with body in car
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Shoplifting complaint leads to DUI, drug possession charges in Laurel County

Latest News

Great Smoky Mountains National Park to begin charging for parking, increasing camp fees
GSMNP parking tags quickly sell out, pre-order still available
Nicole Morgan
Laurel County woman wins more than $222K on her work break
David Reed appeared in court this morning for his arraignment. He's facing a list of charges...
Man facing murder charge after I-75 chase appears in court
Movie prop money
Check your money! SWVA sheriff’s office warning people to watch out for prop bills in circulation