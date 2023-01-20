AT&T to pay out $60M settlement to thousands of customers

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be...
Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be eligible to get a payment.(Luismt94 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Federal Trade Commission announced a new claims process that will return $60 million to thousands of former AT&T customers.

Former AT&T customers who had an unlimited plan between October 2011 and June 2015 may be eligible to get a payment.

According to the FTC, AT&T throttled their data, slowing down their internet speed after they used a certain amount of data in a billing cycle.

“The limits on this ‘unlimited’ plan made it hard — and, in some cases, impossible — to browse the internet or stream videos,” the FTC said in a consumer alert.

Qualifying customers can apply for a refund online by May 18. The payment amount will depend on several factors, including how many people file claims.

Current AT&T customers aren’t eligible for a payment because they received a credit on their bill in 2020.

Additionally, former AT&T customers who already cashed a check from AT&T aren’t eligible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police release more details about body found following I-75 police chase
Crash
Two dead following Pike County crash
When the police chase ended on I-75 in Laurel County, a search of David Reed’s car revealed the...
Body found in car following multi-county Ky. chase identified as Huntington resident
David Maurice Reed is accused of killing a woman, then leading KSP troopers on a high speed...
KSP: Man arrested, charged with murder after police chase ends on I-75 with body in car
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Shoplifting complaint leads to DUI, drug possession charges in Laurel County

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden will welcome the United States Conference of Mayors to the White...
LIVE: Biden to welcome mayors to White House
Cole Birkhimer
Bell County man arrested after sending explicit video to underage girl
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Attorney's office shows Lawrence Ray, an...
Ex-convict who abused college women gets 60 years in prison
According to authorities, high winds in the area may have contributed to a restaurant sign...
Police: 72-year-old woman dies, 2 others injured after Denny’s sign falls on car