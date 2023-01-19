With high egg prices, is starting your own backyard chicken coop worth it?

Chicken coops are popping up in backyards across America thanks to high-priced eggs.
Chicken coops are popping up in backyards across America thanks to high-priced eggs.(MGN)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chicken coops are popping up in backyards across America thanks to high-priced eggs. However, before you engineer your own chicken coop in your backyard, there are three things you need to consider:

“The first thing to know is rather or not you are allowed to; city ordinances can prohibit chickens inside the city boundaries,” said Poultry Extension Project Manager Dr. Jacqueline Jacob.

Think about the amount of time it takes to care for those birds.

“Rather or not you can handle taking care of birds daily, they have to be cared for 365 days a year,” said Jacob.

Also, consider the cost of having chickens in your backyard; everything from engineering a coop, to keeping the chickens healthy, to feeding the chickens, could cost more than you think.

“If you just have two or three chickens, it’s easier than having dogs but harder than having cats, I would say,” said Jacob.

However, at the end of the day, it’s still cheaper to buy those eggs at the grocery store.

“If you are buying chickens for your backyard because you think you can produce eggs cheaper than you can buy them in the store, you’re wrong. It will always be cheaper to buy eggs from the grocery store.”

While some cities may allow chickens, your homeowner association may not. Make sure you check all ordinances before you build that chicken coop.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Maurice Reed is accused of killing a woman, then leading KSP troopers on a high speed...
KSP: Man arrested, charged with murder after police chase ends on I-75 with body in car
Police identify man, woman involved in sexual act at Va. gas station
SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Police release more details about body found following I-75 police chase
Chasity Nichole Sowards was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area of Pikeville on January 7, 2023
Missing Pike County woman reported safe

Latest News

dickenson county grant
Dickenson County Grant
wise grant
Wise Grant
bell county
Bell County Arrest
Louisville Orchestra
Daniel Smith was recognized for his bravery with a Heroic Action Safety Award from the Kentucky...
KYTC officials recognize employee who saved man during July floods