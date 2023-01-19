U.S. Secretary of Education visits schools in EKY

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona hit the ground running Thursday. He visited schools and met with community leaders.

“Coming here to see how they’re using Promise Neighborhood grants here to give students opportunities. Three-year-olds to go to school earlier. High school students to think about career pathways that they wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Cardona.

He spent time in classrooms at Roy G. Eversole Elementary and Perry County Central High School. He also sat down with parents and asked them what they want him to take back with him to D.C.

“First of all, what I am going to take back is Hazard is a community that you can learn from across the country,” Cardona said. “But what I saw here today is an example that I want to spread across the country. How to use resources, how to come together.”

He credited Hazard and Perry County School systems, along with community leaders, for their ability to use supports like Promise Neighborhood grants through Partners for Rural Impact to overcome the challenges of rural America.

“Every parent wants the best for their child and when a community comes together like they have here in Hazard. That’s possible,” Cardona added.

Geoffrey Canada, the President of the Harlem Children’s Zone, was also in town. He said he hopes their visit reminds Eastern Kentucky that we will not be forgotten.

“I think one of the most critical things is that communities often feel forgotten. They feel like nobody cares, no one’s there. The only time they show up is when there is a flood or a tornado. I think this is the federal government saying we hear you; we see you and we want to be your partners here in your efforts to support your children and your families,” said Canada.

Millions of dollars making a difference in the lives of children in Eastern Kentucky.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.