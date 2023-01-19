Two dead following Pike County crash

Crash
Crash(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 19, 2023
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, on State Highway 194E in the Meta community.

After an investigation, troopers said Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4. She tried to turn onto State Highway 194E from US-119.

Troopers said her car was hit by a 2023 Mack dump truck.

Tabitha Vanhorn and a passenger in the car, 43-year-old Michael Kyle Vanhorn, were taken to the hospital, but they both later died.

The investigation is ongoing.

