Two dead following Pike County crash
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police (KSP) Troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Pike County.
The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 9, on State Highway 194E in the Meta community.
After an investigation, troopers said Tabitha Vanhorn, 70, was driving a 2019 Toyota RAV4. She tried to turn onto State Highway 194E from US-119.
Troopers said her car was hit by a 2023 Mack dump truck.
Tabitha Vanhorn and a passenger in the car, 43-year-old Michael Kyle Vanhorn, were taken to the hospital, but they both later died.
The investigation is ongoing.
