SWVA sheriff’s office announces new neighborhood watch program

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Southwest Virginia sheriff’s office will soon debut a new program that will allow everyday people to get involved in crime prevention efforts.

In a post on Facebook, officials in Buchanan County announced a new community neighborhood watch program.

Police say the main purpose of this program is to hear from the public about how the sheriff’s office can better help them protect themselves and their property.

Members of the community are invited to come to the first meeting for the organization on January 25th at 6 p.m. at the Council Community Center to voice concerns to deputies about what is going on in their area. We’re told other meetings are in the works for other locations in the future. Those will be posted here when they are scheduled.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.