Showers and storms possible this morning, gusty winds possible all day

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It could be an active Thursday across the region at times today. Keep your umbrella handy early this morning and later tonight.

Today and Tonight

Some heavy rain and rumbles of thunder are possible through about lunchtime. Temperatures are already near 60 this morning and will push their way into the mid-60s this afternoon before the front moves through here tonight. We will likely see some sunshine for a while this afternoon before clouds return this evening.

One of the big stories today is going to be the wind. We could see gusts up to 40 mph in spots. Parts of the region are under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m.

Some parts of our region could see wind gusts of up to 40 mph or better at times today. A Wind Advisory is in effect for parts of the region until 7 p.m. (WYMT Weather)

While the advisory expires at 7, it will likely be breezy all night long. Clouds will increase again as the front gets ready to pass through the region and I can’t rule out some spotty showers as it moves in. Those would probably be later tonight and linger through early Friday morning. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 30s for most locations.

Extended Forecast

Outside of a stray shower early Friday, it will be an overcast day for a bit. I think we see a slow clearing by the afternoon hours, but it will be a chilly day with highs only climbing to around 40. Partly cloudy skies return Friday night and we drop into the upper 20s for lows.

Saturday looks amazing during the daytime hours with a mix of sun and clouds and highs climbing back into the mid-40s. Rain or maybe some snow chances will return to the region in scattered form Saturday night, especially late, ahead of our next system on Sunday. Scattered rain chances will be around for most of the day and into the night. Temperatures will top out in the mid-40s before dropping into the mid-30s overnight.

As for next week, it looks soggy at times. We’ll have to wait for a few more model runs before we can go into any more detail than that.

