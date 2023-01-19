Shoplifting complaint leads to DUI, drug possession charges in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A call to police from a Corbin business for a shoplifting complaint turned into much more earlier this week.

Laurel County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Corbin Walmart Wednesday morning after store officials caught two people trying to steal from the store.

When police arrived, they found out one of the duo, Eric Payne, 34, from Somerset, drove the pair to the store and the woman, Jenny Collett, 23, of Corbin, actually went into the store and tried to leave with more than $150 in items in her pockets.

During a search of the suspects, police found Payne had drove the pair to the store under the influence of prescription drugs, including Xanax and gabapentin, which they found on him.

He is charged with DUI, which in this case was his 3rd charge on that offense, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, giving an officer false identifying information and theft by unlawful taking.

Collett was charged with theft by unlawful taking and was served with a bench warrant out of Whitley County for failure to appear in court on previous charges.

Both were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

