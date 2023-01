PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along to you.

Officials confirmed U.S. 23 Northbound is closed near Bella Pooch in Pikeville because of a crash.

First responders are on the scene.

No timeline was given on when the road will reopen.

Officials said drivers should use caution in the area.

