Poll: Satisfaction in US healthcare drops among adults

FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup...
FILE: A doctor inspects a patient's knee in this undated photo. According to a recent Gallup report, the number of adults who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as 'excellent' or 'good' dropped below 50%.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:39 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - According to a recent poll, nearly half of U.S. adults said the nation’s health care system has “major problems.”

The latest Gallup report released Thursday said that, for the first time in a 20-year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” has jumped above 20%.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. health care system as “excellent” or “good” dropped below 50%.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and older but declined among young and middle-aged adults.

That may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Gallup.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Maurice Reed is accused of killing a woman, then leading KSP troopers on a high speed...
KSP: Man arrested, charged with murder after police chase ends on I-75 with body in car
Police identify man, woman involved in sexual act at Va. gas station
SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam
Clark was a member of the Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church and a freshman at Pikeville High...
Floyd County community remembers life of 15-year-old with candlelight vigil
Chasity Nichole Sowards was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area of Pikeville on January 7, 2023
Missing Pike County woman reported safe

Latest News

Police make more theft arrests, including pair accused of stealing from electric company
A message in a bottle was found by a Mississippi man.
Man finds decades-old message inside bottle
FILE - New Kids Kids On The Block members, from left, Joey McIntyre, Danny Wood, Donnie...
Jonathan Knight said he felt ‘pressure’ to keep his sexuality a secret in New Kids On The Block’s early days
Photo Courtesy: Laurel County Correctional Center
Shoplifting complaint leads to DUI, drug possession charges in Laurel County