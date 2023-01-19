Police release more details about body found following I-75 police chase

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are learning new information about a murder victim discovered after a police chase in Southern Kentucky on Wednesday.

David Reed, 54, from St. Petersburg, Florida was arrested following a multi-county chase.

He is still in jail in Laurel County and will answer to a host of charges, including murder on Friday morning.

Reed was driving in Madison County when police say they were alerted to him weaving on the road.

Police say he stopped at first, before taking off. We’re told it took a combination of spike strips and intervention steps to get him stopped on Interstate 75 in Laurel County.

When they searched the SUV, they discovered a woman’s body in a plastic tote. Officials say there was trauma to her face and other injuries to her body including evidence of something caused by a weapon with an edge. Police say Reed had red stains on him believed to be blood.

Reed admitted to fighting with the woman in a hotel room near the interstate but didn’t say where exactly that was. Police say they aren’t sure where she was killed. They are also looking into the possibility she is from West Virginia.

An autopsy is underway but the results are still pending.

