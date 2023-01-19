Police make more theft arrests, including pair accused of stealing from electric company

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officers from one Southern Kentucky police department have been busy this week charging several people in two different theft cases.

On Sunday afternoon, Monticello Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart. When officers arrived at the store, they discovered the two men accused of the theft had already left.

Once police started the investigation into the men, they were able to discover who they were and where they might be, which led officers to 3rd Street, where the arrest took place.

Calvin Godsey, 26, of Monticello, was charged with theft by unlawful taking. Danny Ray Anderson II, 39, also of Monticello was charged with burglary. Police say this is not Anderson’s first run-in with Walmart loss prevention as he was accused of shoplifting two other times from the store back in April 2022.

Both men were taken to the Wayne County Detention Center. At last check, Anderson is still there.

In an unrelated case, on Monday, a Wayne County sheriff’s deputy arrested Jonathon Dicken and Anna Nevels, both 36 and both from Monticello, on an MPD warrant for theft by unlawful taking and criminal mischief charges.

The pair is accused of cutting through a fence and stealing approximately $1,500 worth of wire from South Kentucky RECC’s maintenance and truck facility of the Highway 90 bypass.

They were also taken to the Wayne County Detention Center, but are no longer showing up on the jail’s website as current inmates.

