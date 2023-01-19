Police department to hold ‘Guns for Gift Cards’ exchange event

A Washington state police department is holding a "Funs for Gift Cards" exchange on Jan. 31.
A Washington state police department is holding a "Funs for Gift Cards" exchange on Jan. 31.(Smith & Wesson)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLYMPIA, Wash. (Gray News) – A police department in Washington state is hosting its first “Guns for Gift Cards” exchange event on Jan. 31.

According to the Olympia Police Department, those who live in the area are encouraged to give up their eligible firearms to receive pre-paid Visa gift cards.

The police department announced that the event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon that day by appointment.

Authorities said those who take part are asked to leave their weapons unloaded and bring them with the safety on and in a vehicle’s trunk or in a locked area of their car, like a toolbox. Officers at the location will then open the trunk or locked area and take the guns with the owner’s approval.

Items that will be ineligible are flare guns, starter pistols, BB guns, airsoft guns, and any other toy or replica guns, according to police.

The department said it won’t record the names of participants or conduct any records checks.

Police said appointments are available by calling 360-753-8139.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam
Police identify man, woman involved in sexual act at Va. gas station
WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase
Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says
Woman charged with manslaughter after man dies from overdoes in Wafflehouse bathroom
Woman charged with manslaughter after man found dead from overdose in Waffle house bathroom
$2,500 reward for information leading to conviction in Southern Ky. elk death

Latest News

.
Rescuers training deaf dog in hopes of finding forever home
A helicopter carrying the leadership team of Ukraine’s interior ministry crashed near a...
Helicopter crash kills 14 including Ukrainian officials and one child
FILE - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern attends a press conference in Sydney,...
New Zealand’s Ardern to leave office, sets October election
Owner Chris Epling added that he and his brother shared many memories in the former general...
100-year-old Pike County building, former general store reopening under new name