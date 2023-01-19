High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 18)

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a small, but loud night of high school basketball in the mountains, including a rivalry shootout in Salyersville.

BOYS

Belfry 71, Ligon COGO (home school) 49

Jenkins 71, Rye Cove (Va.) 64

Knott Central 64, Owsley County 41

Magoffin County 69, Morgan County 65 (OT)

Middlesboro 62, J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) 32

GIRLS

Johnson Central 49, Betsy Layne 33

Leslie County 38, Letcher Central 37

Middlesboro 56, J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) 12

Perry Central 65, Knott Central 50

Powell County 61, Harrison County 43

Prestonsburg 56, Lee County 24

