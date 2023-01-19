High School Basketball Scoreboard (Jan. 18)
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:40 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a small, but loud night of high school basketball in the mountains, including a rivalry shootout in Salyersville.
BOYS
Belfry 71, Ligon COGO (home school) 49
Jenkins 71, Rye Cove (Va.) 64
Knott Central 64, Owsley County 41
Magoffin County 69, Morgan County 65 (OT)
Middlesboro 62, J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) 32
GIRLS
Johnson Central 49, Betsy Layne 33
Leslie County 38, Letcher Central 37
Middlesboro 56, J. Frank White Academy (Tenn.) 12
Perry Central 65, Knott Central 50
Powell County 61, Harrison County 43
Prestonsburg 56, Lee County 24
Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.