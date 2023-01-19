Ethan Wolfe continues to inspire Leslie County

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - There aren’t too many players in the mountains that can unite a community.

But in Leslie County, the Eagles have found theirs in Ethan Wolfe.

“We get caught up a lot in winning and losing,” said Leslie County head boys basketball coach John Noble. “We’ve won some games big this year and we’ve lost some games big this year. And in those games whether we’re in the positive or negative side of it, Ethan comes in at the end, does his thing and if it’s going good, he makes it better and if it’s going bad, he makes that better too.”

Earlier this month, the Eagles needed things to feel better, so during a loss to Hazard, Wolfe checked in and scored his 100th point.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

While the milestones are nice, this team knows Wolfe means so much more.

“Ethan makes it pretty much impossible to have bad day,” said Noble. “I think everyone needs something or someone in their life that’s good for their soul. For me, Ethan is that and for the guys on this team, that’s what Ethan is.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.