Eastern Ky. native storm chases, responds to disaster in Alabama
By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:23 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SELMA, Ala. (WYMT) - Video from 606 Storm Chaser and Perry County native Chris Hall showed his team loading up generators onto a U-Haul truck for Selma, Alabama tornado survivors.

“At the time of the Selma tornado, I was in Kentucky I was near the Harrodsburg area, when the EF1 [tornado] struck Harrodsburg,” Hall said. “I instantly went home and I was in Selma that night.”

Hall documented his trip to Selma on Twitter. Video shows extensive damage to buildings and homes in the city of more than 17 thousand people.

“Folks are starting to do the cleanup process, power is starting to come back on in a lot of the communities,” he added.

He recalled a moment when he saw an 82-year-old woman walking to the post office. She was going to file an insurance claim. He gave her a ride through town.

“She was just in shock after we drove down the tornado debris path,” Hall said. “She said ‘Lord, I shouldn’t be going to do an insurance claim, my little poor little wooden house didn’t get nothing compared to these guys.’”

Hall partnered with the Marco Patriots organization from Marco Island, Florida. His team helped them cook nearly three thousand meals. That same organization also served meals to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky.

“You know, you have multiple tornadoes survivors coming through saying this is the worst storm they had ever seen in their town,” he said. “You know, a lot of them are just thankful to be alive.”

You can see more reporting on the Selma tornado from WYMT’s sister station WSFA here.

