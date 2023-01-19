Cooler weather works back in as showers exit

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a soggy and stormy start to Thursday, but some drier weather is taking over...at least for now!

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We will continue to see the showers of earlier today work out of the region as drier and cooler air works into the region. We’ll continue to see clouds slowly break up as we head through tonight. That will enhance the cooling effect out there as whatever “heat” we have left from today will escape out into space. We’ll settle back to near 40° as we head through the rest of tonight.

A calm, quiet, and cooler day expected as we head into our Friday with high pressure at least temporarily building in. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds as highs stay a lot closer to where they should for this time of year, in the middle to upper 40s. Typically chilly as you head out to high school basketball on Friday night with lows in the lower 30s.

The Weekend and Beyond

We’re keeping it quiet heading into the day on Saturday with once again a mix of sun and clouds in place. Highs may try to make a run at 50° even as we start to see clouds build into the region during the nighttime hours. Nighttime clouds will keep Saturday night lows from dropping too much, into the lower 30s.

Highs stay in the 40s as our next system works into the region toward the middle of the week. Early indications are that this will likely be a rainmaker for the region, but with temperatures remaining on the cooler side, I can’t completely rule out a few flakes mixing in. More on that system as the models come into agreement.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.