Chief of staff for former Lt. Governor files to run for Kentucky Secretary of State

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - A new candidate is entering the race for Kentucky’s top election official.

Last Friday, Stephen Knipper, a former candidate for Secretary of State and Chief of Staff for former Kentucky Lt. Governor Jenean Hampton, filed to run for the office again.

Knipper, who is the 3rd Republican to announce his candidacy, will run in the May primary against the incumbent Michael Adams and Allen Maricle. On the Democratic side, Charles “Buddy” Wheatley will also be on the ballot.

In a news release from his campaign, Knipper said he has endorsements from his former boss and Senator Adrienne Southworth.

“I knew Steve’s Information Technology, data analysis and management skills were top-notch, but his work during our Administration with Kentucky Homeland Security, the U.S. Air Force, and other agencies confirmed he was the best cornerstone for my team. Kentucky will be blessed by his service as Secretary of State during these challenging times,” Former Lt. Gov. Hampton, who served under then Gov. Matt Bevin during his term, said in the release.

Knipper previously ran for Secretary of State in 2015 and 2019.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.