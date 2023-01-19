Campbell Co. woman indicted, charged in husband’s overdose death

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials announced a Campbell County woman was indicted and charged with her husband’s overdose death.

On April 2, 2021, TBI Drug Investigation Division agents joined Campbell Co. Sheriff’s Office investigators to look into the death of Abraham Zenas Wallace after he was found dead in the 300 block of Cumberland Overlook Lane in Jacksboro.

His cause of death was an overdose, TBI officials said, caused by fentanyl and methamphetamine toxicity.

During the investigation, TBI officials determined that Sonya Brotherton, Wallace’s wife, was one of the people responsible for giving drugs to her husband.

The Campbell Co. Grand Jury returned indictments charging Brotherton with one count of second-degree murder and one count of delivery of schedule II.

On Tuesday, Brotherton was arrested and booked on a $100,000 bond.

