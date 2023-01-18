Two Pulaski County men killed in weekend crash

CLINTON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A deadly crash on Saturday claimed the lives of two men from one Southern Kentucky county.

Kentucky State Police troopers responded to a two-car crash Saturday afternoon on U.S. 127 in Clinton County.

During the investigation, police determined one of the cars involved in the crash was traveling north and attempting to pass a slower-moving car when the driver lost control. A car traveling south tried to avoid the crash, but was not able to do so and hit the first car.

The passenger in the first car, Jacob Dick, 31, of Science Hill, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Jonathan Farmer, 32, of Eubank, was taken to the Clinton County Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the other car, Deborah Scott, 72, of New Castle, Indiana was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening injuries.

We do not know her current condition.

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.