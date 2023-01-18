‘There will only be one’: Pike County mourns loss of former tourism director

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - 77-year-old Phyllis Hunt of Pikeville died on Jan. 2. A former Pike County Tourism director, friends and former coworkers say Hunt loved her community.

“She was so kind and so sweet,” said former First Lady of Kentucky and Chairwoman of Pike County Tourism CVB Judi Patton. “She loved Pikeville, she loved Pike County, she loved her family, she loved her friends, but most of all, she loved her church.”

Hunt was responsible for the growth of tourism in Eastern Kentucky. In her 11-year stint as the executive director of Pike County Tourism, she worked to bring awareness to what Eastern Kentucky brings to the table. Especially the infamous Hatfield-McCoy feud.

“The [Hatfield-McCoy] peace treaty, that was Phyllis, that was one of her very prominent projects, bringing the descendants home to Eastern Kentucky and the West Virginia border, that’s the staple in this community of who you are is what you carry with you,” said current Pike County Tourism CVB Executive Director Tony Tackett.

Hunt showcased the heritage, history, and people of this region.

“She was the one who really got tourism going... to showcase our territory and our people,” said Patton.

Tackett was mentored by Hunt in the early stages of his career in tourism. Now, he hopes to fill Hunt’s shoes one day.

“As someone looking up to hope to fulfill other people’s shoes... there will only be one Phyllis Hunt,” said Tackett.

Patton added that Hunt’s impact on tourism will be felt for generations to come.

