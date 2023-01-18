Showers return as strong front moves in

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Continuing to watch a strong front work into the region later tonight and into tomorrow. That means a return of showers and even some thunderstorms will be possible as we head through late week.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

We continue to watch this strong front work into the region as we head through tonight. Temperatures stay in the 60s ahead of the showers and storms that are heading into the region. Our warm front will bring showers into the region overnight, with an increase expected as we head toward daybreak on our Thursday.

That increase comes as a cold front pushes through the region on our Thursday morning. Ahead of the front, we’ll keep it mild with highs in the lower to middle 60s. That should provide just enough energy for some gusty winds and heavy rain, along with some isolated thunder as storms push into the region. As that front pushes through during the day on Thursday, we’ll see some cooler air push through by the afternoon as showers taper. We’ll start to clear out as we head into the overnight, that will allow lows to head down into the upper 30s to lower 40s as cooler air pushes in.

A Tale of Two Weekend Days

As we push this week’s big system out of here early Friday, we’re left with much quieter conditions for both Friday and Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds both afternoons as highs park themselves in the middle to upper 40s. Right around or just above where we should be for this time of year. Ditto for lows as they settle around freezing. That’s key because of our next system working in.

Another lower pressure will approach the region as we head late Sunday and into Monday. With a colder airmass in place for Sunday and Monday, we may see some snow mix in with some showers as this system moves through Sunday night and into Monday. Daytime highs both days look to be well above freezing in the middle 40s, but overnight lows in the middle 30s would support some mix. We’ll continue to watch it. The average weather looks to continue through much of the week past our late weekend woes.

