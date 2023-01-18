Shooting threat leads to brief standoff in Knox County

Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Knox County Detention Center(Knox County Detention Center)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - What could have turned into a very bad situation this weekend ended with a Southeastern Kentucky man facing a host of charges.

Early Sunday morning, Knox County deputies were called to a home on KY 3439 after reports one man with a rifle was threatening to shoot another man and a woman.

When police arrived, the potential victims told them the suspect, Rodney Hampton, 26, of Girdler, had forced them out of the home at gunpoint and barricaded himself inside.

Deputies spent nearly 30 minutes trying to get Hampton to come out of the home, which he eventually did, and surrendered to them.

He is charged with multiple counts of wanton endangerment, two counts of terroristic threatening and one count of menacing.

He was taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

