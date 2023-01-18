Section of I-75 expected to be shut down for hours after police chase
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a traffic alert to pass along.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says the southbound portion of Interstate 75 at mile marker #46 is closed due to a crash.
The East Bernstadt Fire and Rescue units say those driving through in the vicinity are asked to exit southbound at mile marker #49 which is the exit in Livingston.
The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says that a portion of the interstate will be closed for several hours.
Kentucky State Police are at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
