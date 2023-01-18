Police identify man, woman involved in sexual act at Va. gas station

GRUNDY, Va. (WYMT) - We now have more information about a story we first reported earlier this month.

On Jan. 1, Buchanan County sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a fight at the Double Kwik gas station in Grundy.

As they were heading to the gas station, they passed a car matching the description of a car involved in the fight. When deputies tried to pull the car over, but the driver refused to stop which led to a short chase.

Police said the chase ended in a crash and the people inside took off. We are told the suspects were able to get away.

After the crash, deputies started their investigation into the assault. During that, they discovered what happened before the assault. They learned about sexual allegations that happened in the parking lot between a then unknown man and a woman.

Police said they discovered several cell phone videos of an “obscene sexual act” in the parking lot of the Double Kwik between the pair.

The videos were recorded by bystanders, some of whom were under the age of 18.

Isiah Matthew Fuller, 38, of South Boston, Virginia and Mildred Virginia Odell Pacheco, 47, of Danville, Virginia are facing charges in the case. As of now, deputies have not been able to find them to arrest them.

Officials say Fuller was already wanted in another Virginia county for an unrelated incident.

