Pikeville Police looking for woman missing since early January

Chasity Nichole Sowards was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area of Pikeville on January 7, 2023
Chasity Nichole Sowards was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area of Pikeville on January 7, 2023(Pikeville Police Department)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in Pikeville are asking for the public’s help finding a woman who has not been seen since early February.

Chasity Nichole Sowards was last seen in the Bob Amos Park area of Pikeville on January 7 near the Pike Villa Apartments.

She was last seen wearing a black and white shirt with a floral or lace design, light blue jeans with holes and neon green/gray slip-on Nike shoes.

Sowards left the area with an unknown man in an unknown vehicle and she is considered missing under mysterious circumstances.

Anyone with information is asked to call (606) 437-5111 or to send the department a message on their Facebook page.

