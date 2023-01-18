Morehead State University cheerleading program brings home 3 national titles

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - One eastern Kentucky town is now home to three more cheerleading national titles.

Morehead State University cheerleaders brought home three titles over the weekend.

The school’s large coed team won its 29th title, the all-girl team won its 13th title, and the new small coed team won its first title in its first-ever national competition.

The titles are championship numbers 51, 52, and 53.

“It’s the greatest feeling in the world. We hit 3 routines on Sunday,” said Head Coach Mark Coleman.

Coleman says he’s basking in the glory, but it wouldn’t be possible without the program’s long-standing tradition.

“We have a tradition that’s been built for decades. We get to work with the greatest athletes and the greatest assistant coaches and we have that opportunity. So many programs don’t have those resources, don’t have those traditions, do not have the access to athletes that I have,” said Coleman.

Athletes from all over the country come to Morehead State to cheer for the winningest cheerleading tradition in the U.S.

Amanda Murin is from Pennsylvania.

“I messaged mark on Instagram and said I’m interested in your amazing program and he said ok you can come to a clinic and we’ll see how you are and I went to tryouts and made it,” said Murin.

She competed with the all-girl team.

They took home their first national title since 2018. She says they spend all season practicing for Nationals in Orlando, Florida including a month practicing twice a day.

“It’s been hard, I’m not gonna lie. It’s been challenging but that’s why I love it so much, because it’s very hard to push through the hard times and the pain that comes with the sport. Our drive and our desire. we all have just such a fire in hearts for cheerleading and we all just want it so badly,” said Murin.

Murin says the bond she has with her team is more like family. That sentiment is echoed across the program.

“There’s people I can call on that cheered here in 88 that they would come out and actually take care of you if you need it,” said CJ Hawkins.

CJ Hawkins is on the large coed team. This is his fourth year with the program. He says he’s proud of what all three teams were able to accomplish at Disney, especially the small coed team.

Coleman says that team, which goes by smoed, was built to give more athletes opportunities.

When asked what makes his athletes different from others, Coleman says their mentality. He says his athletes are hyper-driven, hyper-competitive, and self-motivated.

Now that the season has ended, Coleman is already thinking about next year.

“My brain is already moving forward towards and what we’re going to have to do to top this which is going to be incredibly difficult,” said Coleman.

Until then, he’s soaking in this season’s success.

We’re the winningest cheerleading tradition in the country. I don’t think I could’ve scripted this. Every time I have an opportunity I say I have the greatest job in the world,” said Coleman.

