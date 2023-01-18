More rain chances before things cool down by the end of the week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While we look to stay dry during the daylight hours, the rain chances will be back before you know it for one more quick hit.

Today and Tonight

I think we stay mainly cloudy with some peeks of sunshine at times. It will likely be foggy in spots this morning and some of it will be dense. Be careful out there early. Most of us will start the day in the low to mid-40s.

I do believe the rain chances hold off until later this evening with a stray shower or two possible around 7 p.m. or so. The bulk of the rain will hold off until the overnight hours. Even with the clouds, I still expect us to get to around 60 today and drop into the low to mid-50s around midnight before temperatures start going up again before morning, thanks to some winds out of the south.

Extended Forecast

Look for the cold front to approach our region on Thursday, keeping chances for showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder around for the first half of the day. Southwest winds will push our temperatures into the low to mid-60s before the front moves through causing us to crash into the upper 30s by the overnight hours under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Friday will feature clearing skies, but colder temperatures. We will only top out in the mid-40s before dropping into the upper 20s overnight.

Saturday looks pretty good with slightly warmer temperatures and a mix of sun and clouds. Most of us should top out in the mid to upper 40s before falling into the mid to upper 30s.

Rain chances return to wrap up the weekend on Sunday with highs near 50.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.