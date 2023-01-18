Man arrested after reportedly holding machete to woman’s throat

Bell County Arrest
Bell County Arrest(Bell County Sheriff's Department)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:30 PM EST
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man was arrested after he reportedly held a machete to a woman’s throat.

Deputies said they responded to a domestic dispute Wednesday afternoon on Highway 2077 in Bell County.

When officials arrived, they noticed two children in the driveway. Officials said the children were “frantic” and pointing to the backyard.

In the backyard, deputies said they found John Wayne Girdner, 44, on top of a woman, strangling her and punching her in the face.

A deputy tackled Girdner after he ignored commands. Chemical spray was also used to place Girdner under arrest.

The woman’s name was not released. She said she and Girdner were arguing all day when he became violent.

The woman said Girdner held a gun to her head and held a machete to her throat before police arrived.

A 9MM handgun and machete were found at the scene.

After Girdner was arrested, deputies said he tried to hide a white pouch. The pouch contained suspected meth and multiple syringes.

He faces several charges, including strangulation, tampering with evidence and resisting arrest.

Girdner was taken to the Bell County Detention Center.

