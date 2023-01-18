Magoffin Co. man facing child sexual exploitation charges

Magoffin man facing child sexual exploitation charges
Magoffin man facing child sexual exploitation charges(Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)
By Jennifer K. Perkins
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Magoffin County man is facing eight charges of possessing child pornography.

Kentucky State Police troopers say James L. Cole, 48, was arrested after an undercover investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing sexually explicit images of juveniles online.

The equipment Cole reportedly used was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Cole was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam
New details emerge involving Breathitt County murder case
Kentucky resident becomes millionaire after winning lottery
Berry Johnson
Breathitt County man arrested after reportedly killing wife
$2,500 reward for information leading to conviction in Southern Ky. elk death

Latest News

Buckhorn Update - 6:00 p.m.
Buckhorn Update - 6:00 p.m.
Buckhorn Update - 4:30 p.m.
Buckhorn Update - 4:30 p.m.
THYROID CANCER SURVIVOR
EKY high school senior celebrated as a thyroid cancer survivor
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Braeden Waddle - January 17, 2023
ARH Mountain Student Achiever Braeden Waddle