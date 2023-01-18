Magoffin Co. man facing child sexual exploitation charges

SALYERSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Magoffin County man is facing eight charges of possessing child pornography.

Kentucky State Police troopers say James L. Cole, 48, was arrested after an undercover investigation.

The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect sharing sexually explicit images of juveniles online.

The equipment Cole reportedly used was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.

Cole was taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.