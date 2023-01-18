Louisville patient recovering from brain injury surprised with Super Bowl tickets

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 23-year-old patient who is recovering from a severe brain injury will be getting the trip of a lifetime heading to this year’s Super Bowl.

Cayden Winstead spent much of his year-long recovery time at Kindred Hospital Louisville, where he was surprised on Wednesday with a trip to Arizona to see Super Bowl LVII with his family.

The trip was offered by NFL legend Tony Siragusa’s foundation Goose Flights. Siragusa was a defensive tackle who played 12 seasons in the NFL as part of the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens.

Following Siragusa’s unexpected death in 2022, his family created the nonprofit to help children and young adults battling illness with a chance to dream big through jet-charter experiences, according to a release.

Winstead, an alumnus of Evangel Christian High School, suffered a tragic accident on Feb. 12, 2022 leading to severe brain damage and a reliance on life support. His family said he has made impressive strides since his long road to recovery at the hospital.

Now one year later, Winstead’s family and hospital staff said his positivity still shines through despite his tough situation.

“The entire Kindred team is proud of Cayden’s tremendous recovery, and we are all inspired by his positive spirit, his kindness for all around him, and his commitment to his own healing and recovery. He is one of those people that make you smile every time you see them,” Vara Dyer, CEO of Kindred Hospital Louisville at Jewish Hospital said in a release.

Winstead and his family was greeted by Siragusa’s children, Samantha, Anthony and Ava, presenting them with the news and a framed No. 98 Siragusa jersey.

The family will travel to Glendale on a private charter jet and have access to multiple festivities leading up to the Feb. 12 matchup at State Farm Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

