Louisville Orchestra hits the road, connecting Kentuckians through music

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday, the Louisville Orchestra announced it will start a two-year musical journey across Kentucky in May.

The concert, titled ‘In Harmony – The Commonwealth Tour of the Louisville Orchestra’, will include full orchestra performances.

“With the ‘In Harmony’ tour, the Louisville Orchestra becomes the only orchestra in the United States committed to traveling to every corner of its state to partner in performance with artists across our communities,” Music Director Teddy Abrams said. “There is no so-called urban-rural divide in music. Art and music transcend geographic boundaries. We couldn’t be more excited to share our treasured work with our fellow Kentuckians in their hometowns and home counties.”

Governor Andy Beshear applauded the Louisville Orchestra’s drive to connect with its neighbors throughout the Commonwealth.

“I commend the Louisville Orchestra for bringing these experiences to communities across Kentucky, ensuring all of our people have access to these performances which can bring joy, comfort and inspiration,” said Beshear. “When we work together for the greater good, we can accomplish some pretty incredible things and the Louisville Orchestra is leading by example.”

The tour will kick off in Eastern Kentucky on May 17, 18 and 19. Performances are scheduled in Prestonsburg, Pikeville and Harlan. Violinist Tessa Lark, from Kentucky, will also join the orchestra during these performances.

“My mother instilled an appreciation for many genres of music in me from a very young age. Mom saw the value of music as one that develops critical thinking skills and expands perceptions,” said Senate President Robert Stivers. “When presented with the opportunity to support this outreach for those who might not otherwise have access across this beautiful state, I had to say yes to the full experience.”

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.