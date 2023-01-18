Ky. lawmakers invite children of military families to participate in ‘Military Kids Day’

Military Kids Day allows military children to participate in the legislative process
By Kelly Austin
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 9:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Annual Military Kids Day is scheduled to return on Thursday, Feb.16. Lawmakers are encouraging families and children in their districts to participate.

Initiated by State Senator Jimmy Higdon, at the request of a military family living in his district, Military Kids Day is an event that allows military children to participate in the legislative process. Hosted by the Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee, children are invited to go on a Capitol tour, page for their respective legislator, participate in a Capitol scavenger hunt and attend committee meetings related to military issues.

(Story continues below image)

Military Kids Day Informational Flyer.
Military Kids Day Informational Flyer.(Ky State Capitol)

“Having children of military families join us in Frankfort to participate in the legislative process is always my favorite part of the legislative session,” Higdon said. “Last year’s event was a big success, and I am asking for everyone’s assistance in spreading the word so we can make this year’s Military Kids Day the best yet.”

Military Kids Day returned during the 2022 Legislative Session after two years of interruption because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Military Kids Day will begin at 9 a.m. during a Senate Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection Committee meeting chaired by Senator Rick Girdler. Military kids will be recognized during the committee meeting in Capitol Annex room 131 and streamed live via the Legislative Research Commission YouTube Channel.

To participate, complete an application form available online at legislature.ky.gov or by clicking HERE.

Submit the application to the Kentucky Senate Clerk Donna Holiday via email to Donna.Holiday@lrc.ky.gov by Monday, Feb. 13.

