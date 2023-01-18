Knott Co. ATC students help repair homes in community

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

TOPMOST, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knott County Area Technology Center BAM class is all about learning basic handyman skills.

“For the past few years, we’ve been working on tiny houses. It has been a big project for us we were one of the first technology centers to do the project when they first started,” said Teddy Martin, BAM Instructor.

When flood water swept through Knott County, the tiny home project was destroyed, and it turned the class into an extremely personal learning experience.

“We had just seen that there was a need for the community to get out and help them. We lost our project and we just started focusing our attention to the community and just see what we could do to help,” said Martin.

More than five months after the flood, the class is helping repair a home for a family who lost nearly everything. Their sister, Mary Johnson, said getting help has been hard.

“This place it still looks like a warzone,” said Johnson. “She still needs her walls replaced and the flooring fixed. Let’s see she needs her cabinets replaced and her sink everything in there just about it needs to be replaced. They replaced her doors, her front door.”

Johnson added, due to health problems, her sister can not get out of bed, which left them relying on outside help. She described the past five months as a nightmare until the ATC hammered down a time to help.

“Those kids they’re doing a really good job they really are and they’re a real help you know getting stuff done. They’re really nice little boys,” said Johnson.

One student, Jonte Clayton, said he learned a lot through the process and getting to help this family through such a hard time has been special.

“They have great reactions because I guess they ain’t use to people helping them. You know and having us help it means a lot honestly in this time. You know if you didn’t have anybody what would you be what would you do? It’s sad honestly,” said Clayton.

“I’m so grateful for them and I’m grateful they’re helping my sister get hers put back together,” Johnson added.

The class focused on helping others and teaching students the importance of lending a helping hand.

