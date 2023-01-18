KHSAA approves football district realignment

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The KHSAA Board of Control approved the next two seasons of football districts in the Commonwealth.

After student population was reevaluated over the holidays, the KHSAA discussed and approved the final district lineups for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The new districts are listed below.

Class 1A

1- Ballard Memorial, Caverna, Fulton County, Russellville

2- Bethlehem, Campbellsville, Holy Cross (Louisville), Kentucky Country Day

3- Bellevue, Dayton, Newport, Newport Central Catholic

4- Bishop Brossart, Holy Cross (Covington), Ludlow, Trimble County

5- Berea, Eminence, Frankfort, Sayre

6- Fairview, Nicholas County, Paris, Raceland

* 7- Harlan, Lynn Camp, Middlesboro, Pineville, Williamsburg

* 8- Hazard, Paintsville, Pikeville

* – The fifth place team in District 7 will become the fourth place team

in District 7 for the purpose of playoff cross-bracketing

Class 2A

1- Caldwell County, Crittenden County, Mayfield, Murray

2- Edmonson County, Fort Campbell, Owensboro Catholic, Todd County Central

3- Clinton County, Green County, Metcalfe County, Monroe County

4- Fort Knox, Lexington Christian, Shawnee, Washington County, WEB DuBois**

5- Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County, Walton-Verona

6- Breathitt County, Danville, Leslie County, Somerset

7- Floyd Central, Knott County Central, Martin County, Prestonsburg

8- Betsy Layne, East Ridge, Pike County Central, Shelby Valley

**- Not eligible for district postseason competition until at least 2024

Class 3A

1- Hancock County, Hopkins County Central, McLean County, Trigg County, Union County, Webster County

2- Adair County, Butler County, Franklin-Simpson, Glasgow, Hart County

3- Central, Christian Academy-Louisville, Elizabethtown, LaRue County

4- Casey County, Garrard County, Marion County, Mercer County

5- Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Lloyd Memorial, Pendleton County

6- Bath County, East Carter, Fleming County, Lewis County, Russell, West Carter

7- Bell County, Clay County, Knox Central, McCreary Central, Rockcastle County

8- Belfry, Estill County, Lawrence County, Magoffin County, Morgan County, Powell County

Class 4A

1- Allen County-Scottsville, Calloway County, Hopkinsville, Logan County, Paducah Tilghman, Warren East

2- Bardstown, Breckinridge County, John Hardin, Nelson County, Thomas Nelson

3- DeSales, Doss, Jeffersontown, Valley, Waggener, Western

4- Franklin County, Henry County, North Oldham, Shelby County, Spencer County, Western Hills

5- Covington Catholic, Grant County, Harrison County, Holmes, Mason County

6- Ashland Blazer, Boyd County, Greenup County, Johnson Central, Rowan County

7- Boyle County, Lincoln County, Russell County, Taylor County, Wayne County

8- Corbin, Letcher County Central, Perry County Central, Whitley County

Class 5A

1- Apollo, Graves County, Madisonville-North Hopkins, Marshall County, Muhlenberg County, Owensboro

2- Bowling Green, Greenwood, Ohio County, South Warren

3- Atherton, Butler, Fairdale, Iroquois

4- Bullitt Central, Grayson County, Moore, North Bullitt, Seneca

5- Anderson County, Collins, Scott County, South Oldham, Woodford County

6- Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Dixie Heights, Highlands, Scott

7- East Jessamine, Madison Southern, Montgomery County, West Jessamine

8- Harlan County, North Laurel, Pulaski County, South Laurel, Southwestern

Class 6A

1- Christian County, Daviess County, Henderson County, McCracken County

2- Barren County, Central Hardin, North Hardin, Warren Central

3- DuPont Manual, Meade County, Pleasure Ridge Park, St. Xavier

4- Bullitt East, Fern Creek, Male, Southern

5- Ballard, Eastern, Oldham County, Trinity (Louisville)

6- Campbell County, Great Crossing, Ryle, Simon Kenton

7- Henry Clay, Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Tates Creek

8- Bryan Station, Frederick Douglass, George Rogers Clark, Madison Central

For 2023, Districts 4 and 6 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs

For 2023, Districts 3 and 5 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs

For 2024, Districts 3 and 6 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs

For 2024, Districts 4 and 5 will be cross-bracketed for playoffs

Withdrawn from District – Jackson County, Phelps

