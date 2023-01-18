Kentucky outbattles Georgia 85-71 thanks to career night from Oscar Tshiebwe

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After an impressive win against the AP-ranked Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, the Kentucky Men’s Basketball team returned home to Rupp Arena Tuesday night to try to turn it into a winning streak, with the Georgia Bulldogs standing in their way.

Another hard fought game, with Georgia up at the half. However, a huge second half from Oscar Tshiebwe put the Cats over the top with an 85-71.

Kentucky and Georgia traded the lead for much of the first half, with Georgia taking an edge midway through the half that would continue into the halftime locker room. Georgia would have the 42-34 advantage at the half.

However, an early second half burst would bring Kentucky right back into the ballgame, thanks to a second half burst from Tshiebwe.

Tshiebwe notched another double-double, leading the team with 37 points and 24 rebounds. Jacob Toppin also finished with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double. Toppin also led the Cats in assists, with 4.

The win brings the Cats to 12-6 and 3-3 in SEC play. The Cats take Cawood’s Court again for a Saturday afternoon showdown with the Texas A&M Aggies. Tip-off is at 2:00 p.m. on ESPN.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.