Jenkins realigning, beginning in the fall of 2023

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Jenkins Cavaliers are switching regions in several sports, the KHSAA announced Wednesday.

After being in the 15th Region for many years, the school based out of Letcher County is heading to the 14th Region.

After gaining unanimous support from members of both the 14th and 15th Regions, Jenkins will be placed in the 53rd District for basketball and other sports that use basketball alignment as a framework (baseball, softball, volleyball).

The change is set to take effect in the fall semester of the 2023-24 school year.

