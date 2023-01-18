High School Scoreboard - January 17, 2023

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The high school basketball season is heating up with district play across the mountains.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Boyd County 83, Lawrence County 55

Breathitt County 81, Jackson City 49

Corbin 79, Danville Christian 52

Estill County 58, Berea 40

Harlan County 88, Bell County 64

Hazard 80, Lee County 41

Knox Central 74, Lynn Camp 69 (overtime)

Letcher County Central 48, Cordia 21

Martin County 84, East Ridge 64

Mason County 67, Pendleton County 40

McCreary Central 82, Somerset Christian School 61

North Laurel 80, Jackson County 31

Oneida Baptist Institute 67, Red Bird 27

Pike County Central 61, Belfry 53

Pineville 69, Middlesboro 29

Prestonsburg 91, Phelps 75

Shelby Valley 66, Floyd Central 57

Somerset 74, Burgin 34

South Laurel 59, Barbourville 43

Wayne County 65, Rockcastle County 50

Wolfe County 76, Powell County 68

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belfry 58, Phelps 45

Bell Count 67, Harlan County 56

Buckhorn 35, Williamsburg 26

Magoffin County 50, Wolfe County 48 (double overtime)

Martin County 67, Paintsville 42

McCreary Central 74, Barbourville 40

Owsley County 50, Letcher County Central 43

Paris 70, Campbell County 56

Perry County Central 72, Clay County 34

Pineville 58, Middlesboro 18

Pulaski County 53, Barren County 50

Somerset 74, South Laurel 49

Southwestern 52, Knox Central 48

