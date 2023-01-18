Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville

(MGN Online / L.C. Nøttaasen / CC BY 2.0)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:57 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee.

Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville.

Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999.

In addition to his work in the mountains, he also served as pastor of several churches in Tennessee and New York and was Director of Missions in Huntington, WV.

You can see his obituary here.

Carl Dean Buchanan was 88 years old. He would have turned 89 on January 26th.

Photo Courtesy: Clay County Detention Center
