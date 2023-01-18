Floyd County community remembers life of 15-year-old with candlelight vigil

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Floyd County gathered at the Betsy Layne Community Park on Tuesday evening to remember the life of 15-year-old Kylie Clark of Harold, Ky. who died due to a congenital heart defect.

Clark, who was a freshman at Pikeville High School, died on Jan. 15 at the UK Children’s Hospital in Lexington, Ky.

Her father, Barry Clark, is the pastor of Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church, where Kylie Clark was also a member.

Community members and friends of the Clark family say Kylie Clark was a miracle and a light to her community.

“She was so stoic and brave, she never asked why, she was just a living miracle,” said Brandis Bradley, a friend of the Clark family. “She was just a reminder of God’s ability and willingness to answer our prayers and let us have Kylie for 15 years.”

Funeral services will be held at the Pikeville High School Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 1 p.m.

The Clark family has also requested donations in her honor to the Betsy Layne Freewill Baptist Church for nursery renovations.

