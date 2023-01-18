EKY high school senior celebrated as a thyroid cancer survivor

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Janna Caldwell is described as kind, hardworking and incredibly strong.

Last fall, at the beginning of her senior year at Leslie County High School she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. This diagnosis concerned her family, friends and teachers.

“We all love her so much,” said her teacher, Melissa Napier. “I remember talking to her mom a few months ago when this all started and was so heartbroken. Just worried over her because you know she’s one of my students and your students they feel like your own kids. You get so close to them, and you care about them so much.”

On January 5th, Janna underwent surgery and woke up to find out she was a thyroid cancer survivor.

“Once we got the good news it was time you know to plan a celebration and get that in order,” said Janna’s elementary school teacher, Cody Bailey.

Each school in the district posted on Facebook encouraging kids to wear pink, purple or teal to school when Janna returned to school on January 17th.

“It’s said it’s in love and support for me. When I saw it, I couldn’t believe it,” said Janna.

Janna’s mom also shared her thoughts on what it all meant to her.

“We had no idea and she was just amazed. Like she said mom I can’t believe that all these people would do this for me,” said Reagan Caldwell, Janna’s mom.

On Tuesday, January 17th Janna returned to school with a smile on her face. She proudly wore a shirt reading “#thyroidcancersurvivor.”

