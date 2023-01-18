Eastern Ky. college offering childcare vouchers

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The program is called the Childcare Access Means Parents in School. It is a four year grant for more than $500,000 from the U.S. Department of Education.

Hazard Community and Technical College began working on getting the grant over the summer.

”So many of our students, life gets in the way, and they’re not able to continue,” said Melissa Vermillion with Hazard Community and Technical College. “Many times they drop out not because they were not strong academically, but because lack of childcare for example.”

The program covers up to 38 childcare vouchers. Those with the college said they want to knock down barriers for their students by providing quality childcare in the college’s seven counties.

Those children will be placed in an All Stars Program facility. All Stars is a quality rating system.

”All our programs are a 3, 4, or 5, a lot of them are already 5,” said Penny Smith with Hazard Community and Technical College. “Some of them are already nationally accredited.”

They are hoping this lessens the burden on their students, so they can focus on graduating while knowing their child is taken care of.

”We do think it’s going to bring in some new students, and possibly even students that have dropped out for childcare since it will be a new program for them,” said Program Coordinator Heather Watts.

There are some steps students need to complete. For example, completing a graduation plan, apply to the Ready to Work Program and remain in good academic standing.

“Seeing our students able to pursue their dreams is so gratifying to us all. Knowing that access to childcare is a stumbling block, we are thankful for this program. It will be exciting to see how this grant changes lives.”

