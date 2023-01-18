Dolly Parton’s new album to feature Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Stevie Nicks and more


Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
Dolly Parton arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Invision)
By Danica Sauter
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dolly Parton will soon grace the world and her fans with a new album. However, this time instead of releasing a country album, she’ll be releasing a rock album.

The album will feature the following people and more:

  • Cher
  • Paul McCartney
  • Miley Cyrus
  • P!nk
  • Elton John
  • Stevie Nicks

Her new album will be called “Rock Star.”

“Rock Star” is said to be released in Fall 2023, according to Entertainment Weekly.

She performed alongside one of the featured artists on her her new album. Cyrus and the country legend performed and hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve special for 2022 into 2023.

In February 2022, Parton was announced as one of the inductees for the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Parton said that he felt like she had not earned the right to be inducted, and thought it would be in the best interest of fans and other nominees to bow out.

