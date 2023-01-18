Dickenson County receives more than $869K for Red Onion Industrial Site and to reclaim abandoned mine land

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - An industrial site in Southwest Virginia will soon be marketed to potential developers once construction is finished at the Red Onion Industrial Site.

An Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) grant of $869,584 will fund preparation work at the site. Officials hope it will recruit new businesses to Dickenson County.

“I look forward to the first phase of development of the Red Onion Industrial Site, provided in part by these AMLER funds. This development will include building on-site road access, constructing stormwater and erosion control structures, as well as constructing additional broadband fiber to the site,” said U.S. Representative Morgan Griffith. “Once completed, Red Onion Industrial Site will be a boon for a broad range of industries, unlocking even more economic potential in Dickenson and Wise counties.”

The grant is funded by the U.S. Department of Treasury, and the purpose of the grant is to fund projects on abandoned mine land sites that result in an economic boost to Southwest Virginia.

“Dickenson County found a new purpose for land that was once mined for coal. Marketing assets such as water contained in nearby underground mines and an investment in reliable broadband is the enticement needed to attract business here,” said Virginia Energy Acting Director Will Clear. “This AMLER investment will bring good, high-paying jobs for Dickenson County.”

Officials said erosion and sediment control will stabilize the slope of a dangerous highwall that was left behind by coal mining before 1977. The highwall is adjacent to the industrial site.

“Our county is limited in sites for new business, so the Red Onion Industrial Site project will give us tools for economic development we haven’t had before,” said Dickenson County Director of Economic Development Dana Cronkhite. “The AMLER funds are getting us off to a great start and we hope to have three build ready pads for great businesses in the near future.”

