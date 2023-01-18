Derby Festival seeking participants for Pegasus Parade, Great Bed Races

What you need to know before the Pegasus Parade
The Kentucky Derby Festival is looking for people who want to be part of the action.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With the Kentucky Derby only months away, the festival celebrating the most exciting two minutes in sports is looking for people who want to be part of the action.

The Kentucky Derby Festival is seeking participants for the 2023 Zoeller Pump Company Pegasus Parade and the Samtec Great Bed Races.

This year’s theme for the Pegasus Parade is “Celebrating Derby Traditions,” according to the KDF, showcasing all things that make the Derby Festival and Derby time memorable.

The parade is scheduled for April 30 at 3 p.m., marching west on Broadway for 17 blocks.

Applications for equestrians, specialty units, marching bands, inflatables and floats are being accepted online through Jan. 31.

For those looking for a little competition, KDF is also seeking applicants for the Samtec Great Bed Races taking part on May 1 at the Kentucky Expo Center.

Teams of five can apply for the Fun Division or Champions Division for $150 per team. Each entry comes with 5 participant T-shirts and 2023 Pegasus Pins.

This year’s Great Bed Races theme is “Through the Decades.” Awards will be given for fastest costume times, best decorated, most entertaining, and the dreaded “Cone Eater Award.”

Applications for the Great Bed Races can be found here.

The Pegasus Parade and Great Bed Races will also be covered live on WAVE News.

