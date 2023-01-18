Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75 Wednesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.

That chase stopped traffic in Laurel County as authorities investigated.

WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase

KSP says the body of a female was found in the backseat of the car and a man has been taken into custody. Names have not been released, but KSP says they believe the man is from Florida.

Southbound I-75 was shut down at mile marker 46 and was expected to be for several hours. We’ve since been told one southbound lane has been reopened, but traffic is still backed up.

The sheriff’s office has advised drivers to exit the interstate at mile number 49 at the Livingston exit onto U.S. 25.

This is a developing story.

