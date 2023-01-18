Body found in car after police chase ends on I-75, KSP says

WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase
WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase
By Anthony Sizemore, Dakota Makres and Phil Pendleton
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body was found in the backseat of the car involved in a police chase that ended on I-75 Wednesday morning, according to Kentucky State Police.

KSP says the chase started Wednesday morning in Madison County and ended in the southbound lanes of I-75 in Laurel County near mile marker 45.

That chase stopped traffic in Laurel County as authorities investigated.

WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase

KSP says the body of a female was found in the backseat of the car and a man has been taken into custody. Names have not been released, but KSP says they believe the man is from Florida.

Southbound I-75 was shut down at mile marker 46 and was expected to be for several hours. We’ve since been told one southbound lane has been reopened, but traffic is still backed up.

The sheriff’s office has advised drivers to exit the interstate at mile number 49 at the Livingston exit onto U.S. 25.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SEKY police department warns people of new phone scam
Police identify man, woman involved in sexual act at Va. gas station
Woman charged with manslaughter after man dies from overdoes in Wafflehouse bathroom
Woman charged with manslaughter after man found dead from overdose in Waffle house bathroom
The arsons happened within a week of each other.
Firefighters arrested and charged with arson
$2,500 reward for information leading to conviction in Southern Ky. elk death

Latest News

WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase
WKYT viewer video showing end of police chase
Two Pulaski County men killed in weekend crash
More rain chances before things cool down by the end of the week
Police identify man, woman involved in sexual act at Va. gas station