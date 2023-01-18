ARH Mountain Student Achiever Braeden Waddle

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Braeden Waddle is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Braeden is a senior at Estill County High School where he has a 4.12 GPA.

He is an all-state honorable mention linebacker, a two-time all-district and region team for basketball, and helped with several community service projects from flood relief efforts to reading to elementary school students.

Congratulations, Braeden!

