ARH Mountain Student Achiever Braeden Waddle

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 7:05 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Braeden Waddle is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

Braeden is a senior at Estill County High School where he has a 4.12 GPA.

He is an all-state honorable mention linebacker, a two-time all-district and region team for basketball, and helped with several community service projects from flood relief efforts to reading to elementary school students.

Congratulations, Braeden!

