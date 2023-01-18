Appalachian School of Luthiery featured on CBS Mornings

By Dakota Makres
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian School of Luthiery in Hindman was featured on CBS Mornings.

CBS News reporter Mark Strassman visited the school. His reporting covers how Hindman was hit hard by the opioid epidemic, but shows how the Appalachian School of Luthiery is working to combat that through music.

You can watch Tuesday’s feature here.

